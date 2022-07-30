Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album.

The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.”

Lady Gaga performs her Chromatica Ball Tour at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles.

The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice resembling armor. A red sash hung low on the singer’s hips, making way for each skirt piece that sat at the front and back of the garment. Gaga’s ensemble was dotted here and there with gold, with the metallic finish layered under the gown peeking through at the neckline. Amping up the drama, Gaga slipped on sleek black leather gloves that stopped just above her elbows.

Taking cues from her accessories, Gaga wore black thigh-high black combat boots that glistened under the stage lights thanks to the ultra shiny leather. The boots are attention-grabbing for sure, fitted with chunky rubber soles. The footwear is a solid choice as far as mobility goes, given her lengthy and choreography-driven performance. The style and fabric used mimics Gaga’s gloves, making for an cohesive appearance while ensuring Gaga can entertain her fans without a hitch.

