Lady Gaga Stuns in Little Black Dress, Tulle Overcoat and High-Shine Pumps for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Jacorey Moon
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga brought back old Hollywood glamour with her latest look when the “Bloody Mary” singer was spotted leaving the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday.

Gaga appeared on the show as a continued press effort for her latest movie, “House of Gucci.” Some of the other topics she talked about included a love scene with Salma Hayek that didn’t make the final cut of the film and her audition for Lens Crafters.

Lady Gaga is seen in a LBD at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles on Jan. 24, 2022.
For the ensemble, Gaga opted for an edgy little strapless black mini dress paired with a black tulle overcoat from Christian Siriano’s pre-fall 2022 collection that featured gathering at the sleeves. She accessorized with a pair of square sunglasses.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Born This Way” singer slipped on black patent leather pointed-toe pumps that elevated her vibe with a shiny finish.

Gaga has a flashy and daring sartorial sense that focuses on creativity and innovation. Over the years, she has become one of the industry’s most beloved darlings due to her ability to don trendy designs. She has worn everything from raw meat to metallic tentacles, to a Christmas tree headpiece, to a dress completely made of Kermit the Frog plushies. She’s not afraid to take a risk and showcase her keen eye for fun choices.

Lady Gaga is seen in am LBD at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles on Jan. 24, 2022.
A closer look at Gaga's pointy black pumps.
Gaga has also made a name for herself with the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Versace, Tiffany and Co. and Coach. She has also starred in campaigns for Valentino and has walked runways for Marc Jacobs and Victoria’s Secret.

