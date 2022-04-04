Lady Gaga Is a Jazz Powerhouse in Giant Bow Dress and Gold Pumps for Grammy Awards Performance

Lady Gaga showcased her jazz vocal skills in sharp style while performing in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The musician was nominated with Tony Bennett for five awards this year, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

The Academy Award-winning musician took to the stage to perform a jazz musical tribute, featuring the songs “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You.” Along with a band and a video-taped introduction from Bennett, her performance was complete with a sharp mint green gown. The strapless silk number featured a wrapped bodice, flared midi-length skirt and large bow at its back. Completing Gaga’s look were dazzling diamond, platinum and gold Tiffany & Co. stud earrings from its 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, as well as a glittering microphone.

Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

For footwear, Gaga opted for an equally chic pair of pointed-toe pumps . The “House of Gucci” star’s deep gold metallic style featured triangular toes, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Her footwear created an elegant and sharp complement to her look, allowing the dress — and her powerful vocals — to make the greatest statement.

A closer look at Gaga’s pumps. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

