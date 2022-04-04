×
Lady Gaga Is a Jazz Powerhouse in Giant Bow Dress and Gold Pumps for Grammy Awards Performance

By Aaron Royce
LadyGaga
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Lady Gaga showcased her jazz vocal skills in sharp style while performing in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The musician was nominated with Tony Bennett for five awards this year, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.
Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.
For footwear, Gaga opted for an equally chic pair of pointed-toe pumps. The “House of Gucci” star’s deep gold metallic style featured triangular toes, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Her footwear created an elegant and sharp complement to her look, allowing the dress — and her powerful vocals — to make the greatest statement.
A closer look at Gaga’s pumps.
Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.
Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.
The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2022 in the gallery.

