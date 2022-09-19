Lady Gaga Shares Emotional Message Taking Care of Safety While Wearing Chromatica Ball Fashion & Thigh-High Military Boots

Lady Gaga shared with her millions of followers an emotional message about ending her concert early in Miami due to safety and health concerns.

In a video she uploaded to Instagram Mother Monster is teary-eyed while saying, “I’ve always wanted to be like that hardcore bad bitch, but what I really want is to be responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience, or any member of my crew, my band, my dancers..” before cherishing a bouquet of red flowers she received from a fan in the crowd.

Gaga was wearing her Chromatica Ball tour outfit which consists of an avant-garde latex body suit designed by Gareth Pugh over fishnet stockings and thigh-high leather military-style combat boots with an extraterrestrial performance hat that covers her eyes.

Lady Gaga performs on stage during the opening night of The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 17, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: Getty Images for Live Nation

In a follow-up post, Lady Gaga shared a selfie with the bouquet, writing, “Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever – it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.” Mother Monster

Lady Gaga ended her concert early due to the thunder and lightning occurring during her show and noted how it would have been a great moment to perform her hit song with Ariana Grande, ‘Rain On Me,’ if the weather didn’t create such liability and danger for her fans, and everyone around her, including herself. She writes, “Safety first.”

