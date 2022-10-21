Lady Gaga Serves Up Gothic Glamour in 8-Inch Spike Heels & Velvet Cocktail Dress at Dom Pérignon Champagne Collab Party

Lady Gaga celebrated the release of two limited edition champagne bottles with Dom Pérignon at the impressive architectural Sheats Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles on Thursday, the star-studded party bringing together Gaga’s friends and followers.

The event saw the “Bad Romance” singer dressed dramatically in a black gown by Top Studio NY consisting of a scooping off-the-shoulder neckline made of a gathered satin fabric that transitioned into a dreamy black velvet bodice and skirt. Alongside a pair of ripped black fishnets, Gaga wore opera gloves with a glossy patent leather finish.

Lady Gaga is seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Dom Pérignon

The “House of Gucci” actress paired her gothic glamor look alongside shiny silver statement jewelry. The Haus Labs founder ventured toward a new look, the star styling her blond locks slicked back and out of her face into a spiky updo reminiscent of the ’90s. Her makeup, like her outfit, was black and smoked out.

Known for having a penchant for impossible footwear, Gaga’s shoes made waves, the black leather design consisting of dangerously high Pleaser Xtreme-1020 platform soles and sharp sky-high 8-inch heels that raised the performer to new heights.

The lace-up design mirrors the silhouette of a typical chunky combat boot, but with all the edge of a platform heel. Boots like these were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes and have continued.

The collaboration, which is available for purchase online on the Don Pérignon website, stressed freedom of creativity, showcased in the rippling design on both the Rosé Vintage and the Vintage bottles. Partygoers included Billy Porter, Alexandra Daddario and Anderson Paak among others.

