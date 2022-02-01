Lady Gaga Impressively Does a Handstand in Leggings, Tie-Dye Sweatshirt and Chunky Gray Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga tackled Monday morning in sporty style, thanks to a bold pair of leggings and chunky sneakers.

The “House of Gucci” star shared a new Instagram photo this week, posing in a handstand on a purple yoga mat at the gym. Gaga’s workout ensemble featured a white, orange and blue tie-dye hoodie, layered over a light gray cutout top with slim-fitting blue leggings. Her look was complete with a bracelet and hoop earrings, as well as short black socks.

“Rollin’ into Monday like…” the singer captioned the photo, complete with a “rock on” emoji.

When it came to shoes, Gaga donned a pair of monochrome sneakers. The gray style featured thick ridged rubber soles, as well as paneled uppers and a lace-up silhouette. The pair added an easygoing and relaxed element to her sporty ensemble, making it ideal for a workout or off-duty day.

Athletic sneakers like Gaga’s are ideal for casual looks or workout ensembles. Pairs often feature thick rubber outsoles with textured soles for added traction, plus lightweight mesh uppers for easy wear. In addition to the Academy Award-winning actress, stars like Mila Kunis, Karlie Kloss and Kylie Jenner have also worn sporty gray sneakers by Puma, Adidas and Under Armour in recent weeks. Though Gaga’s no stranger to athletic sneakers, the pair is a sharp departure from her recent outings, which saw her wearing cowboy boots and sky-high platform heels.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

