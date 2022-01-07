La La Anthony Models a Sultry Winter White Look With Sky-High, Lugged-Sole Booties

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

La La Anthony took to Instagram on Thursday night to show off an eye-catching winter look.

The TV personality and actress, who has become known for her chic shoe style and impressive sneaker collection, posted two photos of herself modeling a creamy white and nude outfit with sultry cut-out details and matching booties featuring a sky-high heel.

The eBay partner donned a white curve-hugging turtleneck jumpsuit with an off-white overcoat on top and lug-sole lace-up ankle boots in the same ivory colorway. Anthony accessorized with pink-tinted shades and a white Chanel bag, which she wore around her neck like a long necklace.

The “Power” actress, 42, is no stranger to sharing her trendy style with her followers on Instagram and tends to gravitate towards skintight looks and bold accessories. And while she loves her sneakers, La La is often seen sporting high heels on social media. Last November, the Skims model donned a strikingly similar pair of lug-sole ankle booties in a snap she posted to IG.

Moreover, while the former “TRL” host’s style has become more elevated with time, it hasn’t changed all that much over the years. Anthony still loves a good bodycon dress and sexy stilettos, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply hitting the pavement.

