La La Anthony Serves Sleek Style in Skims Cutout Catsuit & Sharp Pointy Boots for Usher’s Las Vegas Residency

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

La La Anthony showed up in sleek style for Usher’s Las Vegas residency. On Monday, the all-around media mogul took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse at her weekend festivities and fashionable fit.

“One night in Vegas,” Anthony captioned the post.

The carousel-style post sees Anthony posing in the middle of a hotel hallway in a chrome Skims Lace Up Catsuit. Retailing for $128, the full-length catsuit features a plunging scoop neckline with long sleeves and a cut-out at the stomach. The one-piece garment also includes spaghetti-style lace-up details along the center front and back, an open back, and adjustable coverage.

For glam, Anthony went with soft makeup and a neutral matte pout. The “Power” actress parted her hair on the side and styled it in loose waves. To place more emphasis on her look, she simply accessorized with small diamond stud earrings.

Completing Anthony’s look was a pair of grey ankle boots. The silhouette had a sharp pointed toe, a high counter for extra support and was set on a thin stiletto heel. Everyone needs a pair of boots in their fall wardrobe. The shoe style is the perfect compliment to any ensemble and can be worn during any season. Boots easily add a chic touch to any outfit and offer endless versatility.

When it comes to fashion, Anthony always rules. The former MTV “TRL” host is known to step out in show-stopping outfits that usually consist of monochromatic moments, colorful prints and streetwear apparel. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as bold. You will likely catch her in Christian Louboutin pumps, thigh-high boots and stylish kicks. Along with her exquisite fashion taste, the multihyphenate businesswoman has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with UK-based online retailer PrettyLittleThing.

