La La Anthony Goes Bold for PrettyLittleThing in Risky Deep-Split Blouse & Neon Orange Pumps

La La Anthony may have high-fashion taste, but she can still turn out celebrity style on a budget. The 39-year-old television personality and all-around media mogul recently stepped out last weekend in New York City wearing a printed chiffon blouse by affordable fashion brand PrettyLittleThing. And re-creating this star-approved look isn’t a budget breaker.

La La Anthony wears a printed PrettyLittleThing shirt and orange pumps in New York City on May 8. CREDIT: Coastline Images

Anthony wore the long-sleeve multi-colored printed blouse during an evening romp in the Big Apple. The star tied the PrettyLittleThing shirt at her waist, leaving the front splayed open. The top is usually priced at $48 on the brand’s website.

Anthony paired the blouse with high-waisted light-washed jeans featured a distressed hem with rips at the front of the thighs and right beneath the back pockets. She coordinated the look with gorgeous orange pointed-toe pumps and a matching tote-style mid-size bag, bringing out the orange hues in the budget-friendly top.

La La Anthony wears a printed PrettyLittleThing shirt and orange pumps in New York City on May 8.

Anthony accessorized with extra-large statement gold hoops, pulling her hair back into a sleek thigh-grazing ponytail. She wore neutral makeup, opting for a dark brown lip and statement lashes.

The star is an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, often modeling clothing by the British retailer on Instagram. She has even launched two style edits with the brand, the latest which was released last February.

Anthony recently hosted the famed Met Gala in New York City on May 2. For the event, the star wore a stunning burgundy LaQuan Smith gown featuring a glitzy corset-inspired bodice with a mock neck, a high-slit wrap skirt, and strategic cut-outs throughout. Anthony wore burgundy Christian Louboutin pointed pumps for footwear. To match the risque look, the star wore a metal Laurel DeWitt fascinator featuring red metal roses as a statement piece.

