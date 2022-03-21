La La Anthony Models Edgy Cutout Top With Neon Yellow Vinyl Boots for PrettyLittleThing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

La La Anthony coordinated vibrant colors in an outfit she modeled for PrettyLittleThing in an Instagram post on Saturday.

The actress modeled classic high-waisted blue jeans that fit loosely on her frame. Anthony stood tall in a criss-cross top designed with fun cutouts, which held together with a ring at the center. The pattern featured orange and yellow circles with a mix of neutrals and tans, creating a trippy palette.

Anthony put her footwear on show by cuffing the baggy jeans, which called attention to neon yellow-green vinyl boots. The shoe has a nice sheen and featured a pointed toe with a skinny heel. Pops of yellow in Anthony’s top played off the hue of the boots in a smart way, keeping a color story going throughout the ensemble. The TV personality donned hefty silver chain earrings and a baby blue shoulder bag with a braided strap.

The look is certainly colorful without being too bright, and the mix of muted neutrals added balance. The accessories are really where the color thrives. The boots created a bright pop while providing a textural vinyl element. The bag also draws the eye, pulling from colors found on the top. Anthony’s style relies on statement patterns and some bold colors while elevating simple silhouettes. It’s all about the little details that bring a look to a close.

Anthony, a collaborator with PrettyLittleThing, recently unveiled a collection she curated for the fast fashion brand in February. This was her second collection with the UK-based online retailer after teaming up with PrettyLittleThing last November.

