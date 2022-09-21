La La Anthony Is All About Monograms in a Printed Set & Suede Knee-High Boots at Fendi’s Spring Summer 2023 Show

La La Anthony attended the Fendi Spring/Summer show in Milan in a full Fendi look. The expressive television personality posed for her picture clad in a two piece form-fitting ensemble and boots.

The ensemble consisted of a flowy cropped top short-sleeve tie top with a lettuce hem and a coordinating maxi skirt embellished with the Italian brand’s iconic logo. The neutral monogrammed set was styled alongside light pink suede gloves that stopped just above Anthony’s elbows.

La La Anthony attends the Fendi Spring Summer 2023 Show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images for Fendi

The former MTV Video Jockey accessorized in a bold way, donning rose gold teardrop-shaped earrings that packed a major punch. In her hand, the “Love Playbook” author carried a patent white leather clutch also fitted with the Fendi logo. Anthony wore her mid-length brown hair in a dramatic part to the side, the ends styled in loose curls.

Anthony seems to know her way around shoes. Whether it’s insane thigh-highs or little sandal heels, the actress’ footwear is often unique with a touch of daring glamour. With that being said, Anthony pulled out all the stops, opting for knee-high tan suede boots with sharp pointed toes and short heels.

Knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements.

It’s a no-brainer, the footwear freeing up any concerns surrounding Anthony’s comfort levels, although she’s a pro at walking in any heel. Given the 41-year-olds pension for shoes, it’s likely she’ll try any style once if only to serve up an impressive amount of style.

