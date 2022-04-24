La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack.

Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had a high neck and a short crop with a slight flare at the bottom, giving it definition.

For bottoms, things got a little tricky.

The length of the pants traveled down and connected to pointed-toe booties.The detailing is seamless, so you can’t really tell where the trousers end and the footwear begins. The style has been seen by Balenciaga, worn by the likes of Kim Kardashian for its intensity and shock factor. It’s a hard style to pull off, but one that Anthony wears well.

She accessorized with black chunky sunglasses and slicked back her hair.

The boots and pants combo is simply stunning. The boots have a high arch and a pointed toe, adding some interest to the all-black ensemble. While the boots are quite cool, sometimes a simpler option is best for those who live on the safer side.

