La La Anthony Models Watercolor Cutout Dress & Chocolate Thigh-High Boots for PrettyLittleThing

La La Anthony is her own muse. The actress modeled an outfit from her curation of pieces from PrettyLittleThing today on Instagram.

Anthony showcased a floral cutout mini dress with a generous cutout around the torso. The colorful one-sleeve bodycon silhouette included an asymmetric bodice.

The social media style star wore her hair in a high bun and accessorized with gold earrings and an orange mini bag.

Anthony added a sleek pair of thigh-high boots that are currently on sale for under $36. The patent leather boots featured a pointed toe silhouette as well as a 4.5 inch heel. The light brown color complemented Anthony’s dress perfectly with the brown splashes in the watercolor-like design.

Chocolate Patent PU Over the Knee High Heel Boot CREDIT: Courtesy of Pretty Little Thing

Anthony is known as a businesswoman. She has collaborated with the UK-based online retailer many times. She recently launched her second edit in February. The new line she edited includes coordinated outfits, mix and match separates, silhouette-enhancing pieces and essential outwear. While she has made a name for herself within the fashion industry over the years, she also dabbled in the beauty realm, and she has launched her own haircare line called Inala.

