La La Anthony Goes Monochrome in Little Black Dress & Pointy Boots for Hardware LDN’s Fall 2022 Show

La La Anthony makes all-black look super-chic for her latest appearance. The “Power” actress was spotted while attending the Hardware LDN fall 2022 show on Monday in London while wearing a sleek fashion-forward look.

For the outfit, Anthony donned a black leather trench jacket that incorporated an eye-catching red trim. The double-breasted jacket also had sleeves covered in fluffy feathers, which added a sophisticated feel. Underneath, Anthony wore a black sheer mock turtleneck minidress that had black vertical stripes. She accessorized with a metallic silver chain wrapped around her waist that added a slight glitter.

To ground everything, Anthony slipped on a pair of black pointed-toe boots that tied her ensemble together nicely.

When it comes to Anthony’s style, she has a trendy and edgy style that she displays on her Instagram feed and at live appearances alike. For example, on IG, we see her wear intricate outerwear and printed separates that show her affinity for well-fitting garments and colorful prints that make a statement. And recently, we’ve seen her wear a turtleneck jumpsuit and lug-sole lace-up ankle boots that gave a new spin on winter wardrobe.

The “BMF” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has modeled in campaigns for Skims and PrettyLittleThing.

