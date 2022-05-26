Kylie Minogue Amps Up Red Carpet Glamour in Sheer Versace Dress With Beaded Sandals at Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Minogue represented Australia in chic style today at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival today in France.

The Aussie singer stepped onto the red carpet tin a sleek black Versace dress. The gown was lush and featured a structured bodice with a beaded bralette that hid below its mesh-boned corset top.

Kylie Minogue Elvis Red carpet at Cannes film festival. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Below the bodice, the waist was also constructed of black mesh, giving viewers a chic peekaboo moment. The stunning gown was dotted with black crystals on the lower bodice above her hips.

Minogue wore a large diamond and emerald necklace and dainty silver rings, putting the finishing touches on the red carpet look.

The skirt itself stopped just above the shoes that peeked ever so slightly from behind the hem. For footwear, the singer wore strappy black beaded heels that matched the bling on the gown. The thin heels are barely visible but stand out because of the glittery details.

Kylie Minogue Elvis Red carpet at Cannes film festival. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

