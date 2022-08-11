Kylie Minogue Flatters Her Feet in Big-Toe Sandals With Breezy Resort-Chic Outfit in Croatia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Minogue went for a coastal-chic aesthetic while on an outing today in Croatia.

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer strolled through Rovinj wearing a sleek lightweight summer set. The ensemble featured a breezy long-sleeved shirt with folded cuffs, a button-up front and collarless neckline. The blouse pattern featured an orange brown base with black diamonds and prints diagonally across the set.

Kylie Minogue wearing a full summer set with brown sandals in Croatia. CREDIT: Splash

Minogue also slipped into a pair of matching trousers with the same pattern. The pants had a wide leg that draped down to her feet, leaving just enough room to get a glimpse at her footwear.

The 54-year-old stepped into a pair brown leather strapped sandals that wrapped around her big toe. The shoes featured a thin, flat sole.

Kylie Minogue was seen leaving a luxurious villa in a casual outfit during her holiday in Rovinj, Croatia on Aug. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Srecko Niketic/PIXSELL / SplashN

The pop star kept it simple with her accessories. She wore a white fedora with a brown ribbon wrapped around the top as well as a bright pink bracelet. She also carried a straw Loewe bag with brown leather straps and the brand signature logo embroidered on the front.

Kylie Minogue leaves “Watch What Happens Live!” in New York City on June 7, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

When Minogue hits the red carpet she tends to go for full glam attire. She has been spotted in brands such as Versace, Louis Vuitton and Christian Vermaak.

Earlier this summer, the star made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in an extravagant black mini dress. The gown featured a scalloped hem and a bodice covered in thin feathers. She paired the look with towering platform boots with buckled straps encircling her ankles for added edge.

