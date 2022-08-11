×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kylie Minogue Flatters Her Feet in Big-Toe Sandals With Breezy Resort-Chic Outfit in Croatia

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
Kylie Minogue
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Minogue went for a coastal-chic aesthetic while on an outing today in Croatia.

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer strolled through Rovinj wearing a sleek lightweight summer set. The ensemble featured a breezy long-sleeved shirt with folded cuffs, a button-up front and collarless neckline. The blouse pattern featured an orange brown base with black diamonds and prints diagonally across the set.

Kylie Minogue wearing a full summer set with brown sandals in Croatia.
CREDIT: Splash

Minogue also slipped into a pair of matching trousers with the same pattern. The pants had a wide leg that draped down to her feet, leaving just enough room to get a glimpse at her footwear.

The 54-year-old stepped into a pair brown leather strapped sandals that wrapped around her big toe. The shoes featured a thin, flat sole.

Related

Ashanti Hits High Notes in Glittering Balmain Gown & Sculpted Gold Heels at Carnegie Hall Concert

Camila Cabello Wears $15 Walmart Bodycon Dress With Strappy Sandals for Joyride on Baby Shark Children's Bike

Nathalie Emmanel Puts Eye-Catching Finish On Elegant Yellow Dress With Iridescent Spiked Sandals

Singer Kylie Minogue was seen leaving a luxurious villa in a casual outfit during her holiday in Rovinj, Croatia on August 10, 2022. She is in Rovinj in a luxurious villa of 700 square meters with her friend and producer Sky Adams. Minogue is the most famous Australian recording artist of all time, with more than 80 million records sold worldwide. She has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award, three Brit Awards and 17 ARIA Music Awards. Photo: Srecko Niketic/PIXSELLPictured: Kylie MinogueRef: SPL5331896 100822 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Srecko Niketic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comAustralia Rights, Indonesia Rights, India Rights, South Korea Rights, Malaysia Rights, Norway Rights, Singapore Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Kylie Minogue was seen leaving a luxurious villa in a casual outfit during her holiday in Rovinj, Croatia on Aug. 10, 2022.
CREDIT: Srecko Niketic/PIXSELL / SplashN
Singer Kylie Minogue was seen leaving a luxurious villa in a casual outfit during her holiday in Rovinj, Croatia on August 10, 2022. She is in Rovinj in a luxurious villa of 700 square meters with her friend and producer Sky Adams. Minogue is the most famous Australian recording artist of all time, with more than 80 million records sold worldwide. She has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award, three Brit Awards and 17 ARIA Music Awards. Photo: Srecko Niketic/PIXSELL Pictured: Kylie Minogue Ref: SPL5331896 100822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Srecko Niketic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Australia Rights, Indonesia Rights, India Rights, South Korea Rights, Malaysia Rights, Norway Rights, Singapore Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Kylie Minogue was seen leaving a luxurious villa in a casual outfit during her holiday in Rovinj, Croatia on Aug. 10, 2022.
CREDIT: Srecko Niketic/PIXSELL / SplashN

The pop star kept it simple with her accessories. She wore a white fedora with a brown ribbon wrapped around the top as well as a bright pink bracelet. She also carried a straw Loewe bag with brown leather straps and the brand signature logo embroidered on the front.

Kylie Minogue, boots, black boots, platform boots, buckled boots, WWHL, Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen, feather dress, minidress, black dress, tights, sheer tights
Kylie Minogue leaves “Watch What Happens Live!” in New York City on June 7, 2022.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

When Minogue hits the red carpet she tends to go for full glam attire. She has been spotted in brands such as Versace, Louis Vuitton and Christian Vermaak.

Earlier this summer, the star made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in an extravagant black mini dress. The gown featured a scalloped hem and a bodice covered in thin feathers. She paired the look with towering platform boots with buckled straps encircling her ankles for added edge.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

Shop these summer sandals

Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandal, Nordstrom, Kylie Minogue
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Bay Cutout Slide Sandal, $74.96

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $110

 

 

Birkenstock Arizona Essential Slide Sandal

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Essential Slide Sandal, $50. 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad