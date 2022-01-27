Kylie Jenner Plays Cupid in Red Hot Big-Toe Sandals and Heart Mini Dress for Valentine’s Day Cosmetics Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner is playing Cupid with her new collection.

The makeup mogul posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday promoting the Feb. 3 release of her new collection with her brand, Kylie Cosmetics. This limited-edition collection features new formulas and shades of reds and pinks, perfect for the romantic holiday. In her post, Jenner wore a baby pink mini dress with matching gloves. The halter dress and dramatic gloves featured red dealing and heart cutouts. She also wore red earrings in the campaign.

The media personality added to the color palette of the campaign with her red strappy shoes. Her Elva sandals from Flor de Maria retail for $345 and though the red is no longer available, the pink colorway is. The sandals feature a toe ring, transparent PVC band and double ankle-wrap straps. The thin stiletto heel reaches 4 inches in height.

Flora de Maria Elva Pink. CREDIT: Courtesy of Flora de Maria

When it comes to footwear, Jenner has an extensive history across the board, but especially in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, she held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

Two years ago, though, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading to speculations that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, she has continued wearing rare Nike and Jordan Brand kicks. When Jenner isn’t in sneakers, the media star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots and clear Yeezy pumps matched to Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre apparel among other top brands.

