Kylie Jenner Upgrades the Little Black Dress With Fuzzy Sandals With Travis Scott & Their Daughter Stormi Webster for Nobu Dinner

The little black dress — also known as the “LBD” is a wardrobe classic for a reason. It’s utterly timeless and instantly makes you look like a million bucks. The latest A-list LBD fan is none other than Kylie Jenner, who sported the ebony staple while out in London with her longtime partner Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster.

The trio was spotted arriving at Nobu Restaurant in London on Thursday night. The famous family turned the outing into a high-fashion affair stepping out in color-coordinated outfits for dinner.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their daughter daughter Stormi Webster arrive at Nobu restaurant in London, England on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Jenner lead the way and walked hand in hand with Scott and Webster. The billionaire makeup mogul and influencer cut a stylish figure in a black velvet mini dress. The garment had a plunging sweetheart neckline and subtle ruched detailing on the sides of the bodice. She served a monochromatic moment by accessorizing with a fuzzy Vivienne Westwood handbag and matching mules. The slip-on shoe style featured a wide furry accent across the toe and was set on a pointy stiletto heel.

Scott sported a leather jacket with a graphic T-shirt and acid wash distressed jeans for the family outing. The “Sicko Mode” rapper added a large blinged out diamond chain and slipped into a pair of Air Jordan 1 sneakers. Webster followed in her parents footsteps (literally) for the dinner date. The 4-year-old looked adorable in a black tank top, leather trousers and chunky black shoes.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster spotted at Nobu restaurant in London, England on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Although Jenner was initially spotted out in fuzzy mules. She eventually swapped the silhouette for a pair of platform sandals. The towering heels wrapped around her ankles and featured a chunky outsole and thick pyramid heel.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster arrive at Nobu restaurant in London, England on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

