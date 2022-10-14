Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Serve Coordinated Couple Style for Date-Night in Sharp Latex Boots & Suede Sneakers

It was an all-black affair for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The sought-after superstar duo was a cool coordinated couple while out to dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday night.

Jenner leaned into the spooky season for the date night. The billionaire beauty mogul stepped out in a full latex ensemble by Blu Marine. Her outfit consisted of a decor rose patent strappy top and a bow detail shine miniskirt. Adding a dose of edge to her look, she accessorized with diamond stud earrings, Amina Muaddi’s Mini Patent Giorgia Top Handle Bag and black Coperni futuristic sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott leave dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA on October 13, 2022. CREDIT: TheRealSPW/ MEGA

Kylie Jenner leaves Craig’s restaurant with Travis Scott in West Hollywood, CA on October 13, 2022. CREDIT: TheRealSPW/ MEGA

For makeup, “The Kardashians” star went with her signature soft glam and neutral matte pout. When it came down to shoes, Jenner tied her outfit together with Blu Marine’s Patent Leather Boots. The shiny silhouette had an elongated, sharp pointed-toe, side zip closure and sat atop a 4.5inch stiletto heel.

Travis Scott was equally as monochrome for the late-night outing. The “Sicko Mode” rapper sported a charcoal jacket, which he paired with a black and white graphic T-shirt and distressed denim jeans. To further elevate his look, the Houston-bred artist added an IRAK hat, layered diamond necklaces and dark shades. For footwear, he completed look with black sneakers.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spotted at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA on October 13, 2022. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

From the Met Gala to heroic Instagram selfies and their frequent and fashionable vacations, Jenner and Scott have shared many stylish moments together. The pair is known for having enviable street style, often stepping out in several sneakers iterations from Scott’s acclaimed Air Jordan 1 collaborations.

