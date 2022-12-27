Kylie Jenner Matches With Daughter Stormi Webster in Mugler Dress & Snakeskin Sandals at Kardashian-Jenner’s Christmas Eve Party

Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022.

It was a very Merry Christmas for the Kardashian-Jenner family, who celebrated the holiday with an extravagant party. The annual event was filled with festive and fashionable ensembles, including some sweet mommy-and-me moments.

As seen on Instagram, Kylie Jenner and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster whom she shares with her boyfriend Travis Scott adorably matched in Mugler dresses. The mother-daughter duo both donned champagne-colored dresses decorated with black lace.

Jenner’s look was from the label’s spring 1999 Haute Couture collection and featured spaghetti straps with a plunging, scooped neckline and thigh-high side slit. While Webster wore a one-shoulder gown with a ballgown bottom.

To amp up the glam factor, Jenner styled her hair in an old Hollywood-inspired bob and a dark red lip. The billionaire beauty mogul also added diamond stud earrings and pointy black french-tipped nails.

Completing the reality star’s look was a pair of strappy snakeskin sandals. The silhouette had a pointy outsole, sat atop a thin stiletto heel and was adorned with a large black bow on the instep.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

For footwear, the Kylie Baby founder tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation includes Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, she regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

The Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party was truly a family affair. Held annually, the 2022 event was attended by the full Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West. The occasion took place at Kourtney Kardashian’s home and featured a performance by Sia — which North joined during a rendition of “Snowman.”

