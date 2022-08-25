Kylie Jenner Makes a Fierce Arrival with Stormi Webster in an All-White Corseted Mini Dress and Striking Pumps for her Kylie Cosmetics Event

Kylie Jenner attended her Kylie Cosmetics event held in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. The businesswoman and social media personality arrived with her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who was dressed in chrome while Jenner wore all-white.

The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was dressed in a mini dress from Kwame Adusei with long ruffled and oversized sleeves and a plunging neckline that was unbuttoned to add to the risk factor. The midsection of the dress mimicked a corset with structured boning that brought the waistline inwards.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi arrive at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles for a Kylie Cosmetics event on Aug. 25, 2022 CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Jenner carried a bedazzled clutch, which she discarded when she arrived to the event.

A fan of making a statement, Jenner donned dramatic rectangular sunglasses in white with red lenses that took up the “Kylie Skin” mogul’s face. The youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wore her black hair slicked back into a high ponytail, keeping some front-facing pieces out to frame her face.

Jenner hit the pavement in white stiletto pumps with prominent pointed toes and straps that wrapped around the mom of one’s ankles much like a strappy sandal would. The angular heels elongate and emphasize Jenner’s feet, drawing attention while offering her a sleek, closed-toe alternative to sandals.

The Kylie Baby founder can usually be spotted on and off duty in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands.

