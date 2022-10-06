Kylie Jenner Twins With Her Son in Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers

With a warm welcome back home, Kylie Jenner shared a slideshow of images of her life after fashion week on her Instagram yesterday. The star coddled her kids, spent quality time with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and pet horses at her house in Hidden Hills, Calif.

In one of the images, Jenner revealed a matching sneakers moment with her 8-month-old baby, whose new name is still a secret, although he is currently known as Wolf Webster. The mom and son duo wore the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 in baroque brown, from Scott’s collaboration with Nike. The photo was in black and white, but the chunky sneakers were nude, white, and brown with red laces and an oversized silhouette with elevated rubber soles. The style is clearly diverse, working for children and adults alike.

Kylie Jenner and Wolf Webster twinning in their sneakers on Jenner’s Instagram. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort, and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of different styles like pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies widely, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

PHOTOS: Check out Kylie Jenner’s impressive style evolution over the years.