Kylie Jenner Teases Her Luxe Shoe Collection Worth an Estimated $40,000

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner has one of the most glamorous closets.

In a recent Instagram story, the billionaire entrepreneur shared a video of her panning over rows and rows of a portion of her shoe collection; the silhouettes and materials varied from plastic to leather and pleaser heels to latex boots.

The shoes ranged from tall boots to sharp mules to pumps that varied in shades from blue to purple to black, and most prominently, pink. Some of the brands included Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino.

As seen in Jenner’s pink section, there’s a pair of Dolce & Gabbana patent leather sandals featuring geometric heels that retail for $895; her Jacquemus cassis 80 leather sandals are $860 and the brand’s Terry sandals sell for $785.

Jenner also had a pair of Valentino pumps that range from $920 to more than $1,100. And when you add in other heels and their estimated cost, it’s possible that there’s more than $40,000 worth of high-end footwear in her closet.

In 2018, thanks to her YouTube page, she gave the public a look inside her wardrobe, where she showed her collection of Hermés Birkin bags in a multitude of colors and sizes, alongside other luxurious bags that showcased her affinity for trendy accessories.

Click through the gallery to see Jenner’s style evolution through the years.