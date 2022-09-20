Kylie Jenner Styles Beige Bra with Unbuttoned Boyfriend Jeans for Mirror Selfie Inside Her Shoe Closet

Kylie Jenner showed off her new do in a new Instagram selfie.

The social media personality shared a getting-ready photo with her followers on Tuesday. Jenner wore a nude bra with loose-fitted unbuttoned boyfriend jeans for her mirror picture. The main focus was on her glam look. Jenner wore her dark brown hair down in a sleek style showcasing her new side bang. Her makeup was kept minimal with a nude lip.

Jenner captioned the photo with her famous catch phrase, ‘rise and shine’.

Kylie Jenner takes a mirror selfie in front of her shoe collection. CREDIT: Via Kylie Jenner Instagram

Although her footwear choice for the selfie wasn’t visible, it’s possible to see part of Jenner’s shoe collection reflected behind her. The socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

Jenner has been gaining a lot of attention recently from her CR Fashion Book feature. The magazine paid homage to the businesswoman’s previous looks and ventures. Jenner was seen sporting a halter neck made out of ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ lip kits. One of the photos that gained the most attention was with Jenner’s previous hairstyles including the very famous rainbow braids she wore to Coachella in 2016.

Kylie Jenner cover CR Fashion Book “Issue 21.”

The socialite is always wearing show-stopping looks whether it’s a casual day at the office or she’s debuting a new collection at a Kylie Cosmetics event. Jenner gravitates towards statement pieces like a faux fur dress paired with tassel heels. She has been throwing it back to her King Kylie era with more edgy looks lately. Fans are looking forward to her 2010s style making a comeback.

