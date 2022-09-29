Kylie Jenner Goes For Drama in Blue Velvet Dress with Heart Necklace & Glossy Pumps at Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner made her way over to Schiaparelli’s Spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week today. Dressed rather romantically, Jenner stepped out of her comfort zone, testing her own fashion boundaries in a blue velvet gown and striking footwear.

The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s dress was a body-con plunging sweetheart neckline style, followed by a lengthy skirt that, at times, eclipsed the Kylie Cosmetics owner’s shoes. Much like her dress, Jenner’s jewelry was a maximalist’s dream, the style consisting of a choker attached to a large heart fastened to dangling black crystals. The dreamy accessory is based on surrealist principles of unconventionality that throw utility out the window, something Schiaparelli has mastered in all its years as a French designer house.

Kylie Jenner heads to Schiaparelli Show in Paris. on Sept. 29, 2022. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

A favorite of Jenner and her family, bodycon dresses are form-fitting garments that emphasize the curves of the wearer, creating a silhouette that highlights the physique. They are often mini to mid-length but can feature high or low necklines and sleeves of all types. Popularized in the ‘90s, the dress style has sometimes been associated with clubwear and sex appeal.

Offsetting the rich blue fabric of her dress, Jenner opted for glossy black patent leather pointed-toe pumps with stiletto style heels that ranged from three to four inches in height.

Kylie Jenner heads to Schiaparelli Show in Paris. on Sept. 29, 2022. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

