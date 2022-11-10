Kylie Jenner Masters Clubwear in Floral Corseted Minidress Made for ‘Misfits’ & Sinuous Sandals in NYC

Kylie Jenner stepped out in style last night in New York.

Dressed in a Prabal Gurung, the Kylie Cosmetics sported a floral and leather look consisting of a multi-colored chiffon blouse with a hand-draped shoulder detailing that created an asymmetrical neckline. The bottom of the attire featured a black leather corseted minidress, the edgy fabric contrasting the vibrant blooming top.

The dress was part of Prabal Gurung’s spring 2023 collection, which took inspiration from the “misfits” of the world and introduced dramatic clubwear ensembles.

Kylie Jenner is seen on Nov. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Jenner slipped on black leather gloves and carried a coordinating Coperni mini-bag. She slicked her black hair back and out of her face and accentuated her features with peachy pink makeup.

As for her shoes, Jenner stood out from the crowd in Sylvie Lace Up Sandals by Gianvito Rossi. These $895 sandals were wrapped around her ankles, with thin straps crisscrossing over each other, securing the shoes in place. The 4-inch heels offered the mom of two a boost.

Kylie Jenner is seen on Nov. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

