Kylie Jenner Slips Into Skintight Mini Dress With Pointy Open-Toe Mules For Date Night With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner showcased her sleek style while out on a date with her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott. The sought-after superstar duo took a night off from parenting to enjoy dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday night.

Despite the warm summer weather, Jenner opted for a black PVC mini dress for the night out. The long-sleeve silhouette included a sharp V-neckline, slightly ruched bodice and thumb holes.

To take her look up a notch, the makeup mogul covered her eyes with black futuristic shades. She styled her signature dark tresses in a bun and carried her must-have items in a sequin square clutch. Jenner also added small silver hoop earrings and kept her glam simple with her signature neutral matte pout.

Scott stayed true his signature streetwear aesthetic, stepping out in a grey graphic T-shirt with light-wash ripped jeans. He accessorized with a bold diamond chain and studded belt. For footwear, the “Sicko Mode” artist completed his look with a pair of white and grey Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

Jenner continued with a monochromatic moment by finishing off her ensemble with a pair of mules. The shoe style featured a pointy open-toe and sat atop a thick pyramid heel. Mules are shoes featuring an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. Mules were first popularized in the 17th century as bedroom slippers, later becoming fashionable thanks to wealthy women in the French court. The style can feature a variety of heel heights, with closed-toe mules often featuring flat soles while open-toe varieties often feature high heels.

When it comes to her footwear style, Jenner tends to stick to trendy heels and cool sneakers. She’s been seen in styles ranging from square toe to PVC material to strappy stilettos from brands like Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino. Her kicks tend to be from Nike and Air Jordan, but she used to don styles from Adidas and Puma a few years back when she served as brand ambassador for the athletic companies.

