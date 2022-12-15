Kylie Jenner Masters Motocross Style in David Koma Leather Pants With Pointy Stiletto Boots for Dinner Date With Lori Harvey

Kylie Jenner gave a full leather ensemble a sharp finish while out for dinner with Lori Harvey in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. The billionaire beauty mogul served a monochromatic moment for the occasion.

“The Kardashians” star took on the motocross trend, which was previously explored by her sister Kim Kardashian earlier this month in Miami, with a leather jacket and high-waist leather pants from David Koma’s ready-to-wear 2023 collection. The bottoms were held up by a thin black belt and also included padding on the knees and side slits near the hem.

(L-R) Kylie Jenner and Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on Dec. 14, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

(L-R) Kylie Jenner and Lori Harvey out in Los Angeles on Dec. 14, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To add an extra dose of edge to her look, the reality superstar accessorized with bright blue futuristic shades, small silver cuff earrings and pointy black nails. For glam, Jenner went with soft makeup and her signature neutral pout. She swept her bangs on the side and styled the back in a chic updo.

Related Janelle Monae Suits Up in Blazer Cape & Knee-High Boots at 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' SAG-AFTRA Screening Lori Harvey Slips on Yellow Fuzzy Loafers With Bomber Jacket & Camo Cargo Pants at Baby2Baby's Holiday Toys Distribution Niecy Nash Dons Plunging Thigh-High Slit Dress & Metallic Sandals With Wife Jessica Betts at TheWrap's Power Women Summit

When it came down to the shoes, Jenner completed her look with a pair of pointy boots. The silhouette included an elongated, triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Kylie Jenner out in Los Angeles on Dec. 14, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Harvey followed suit with all-black attire for the girls’ night out. The model and skincare entrepreneur wore a Ruff Eye leather moto jacket with Wolford leggings and Givenchy curved heel leather boots. She also added Bottega Veneta drop earrings and carried a Hermés fuchsia mini Kelly.

For footwear, the Kylie Baby founder tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation includes Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, she regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

PHOTOS: Discover Kylie Jenner’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.