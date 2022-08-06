×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads With Daughter Stormi in a Faux-Fur Dress and Matching Tassel Heels

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi wow fans as they leave their hotel wearing an oversized blue crocodile skin and fur coat, with a very leggy display
2011
2012
2013
2014
View Gallery 11 Images

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi impressed in bold prints and colors in London.

The mother-daughter duo were candidly snapped leaving their hotel hand in hand on Aug. 5, heading out for the night. From London to Milan, Jenner has become a world traveler as of late, the social media star stopping by Milan, and now London to check on the progress of new makeup from Kylie Cosmetics. No matter the city, Jenner’s style is consistently colorful and uniquely her.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi in London on Aug 5, 2022.
Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi in London on Aug 5, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

The makeup mogul opted for drama, donning a brilliant cobalt-blue faux-crocodile jacket dress. The piece was intensely vivid and trimmed with faux fur in the same hue on the high neckline, sleeves and on the hem of the jacket. In leu of trousers or a skirt, the jacket acted as a mini skirt that stopped mid-thigh on Jenner, which helped to elongate her legs.

Related

Kylie Jenner Upgrades the Little Black Dress With Fuzzy Sandals With Travis Scott & Their Daughter Stormi Webster for Nobu Dinner

Kylie Jenner Puts Edgy Spin on Canadian Tuxedo In Pointy Pumps With Daughter Stormi Webster in London

Ciara Poses With Pride in Hot Pink Tank Top With Midi Skirt & Strappy Heels for Her LRC Store Opening With Russell Wilson in Denver

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi in London on Aug 5, 2022.
Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi in London on Aug 5, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wasn’t done yet. As far as footwear was concerned, the star hit the London streets in cobalt blue ankle-wrap heels. Jenner fastened her feet in a dramatic sandal that was made even more eye-catching thanks to the pointed glittery toes. Shining brighter still, Jenner’s shoes also had tassels with silver tinsel on to the ends that had the mom shining with every step.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi in London on Aug 5, 2022.
Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi in London on Aug 5, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

Jenner’s style tends to vary in aesthetic, from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands.

Her off-duty rotation also is wide-ranging, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi in London on Aug 5, 2022.
Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi in London on Aug 5, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA
Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi in London on Aug 5, 2022.
Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi in London on Aug 5, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

See how Kylie Jenner’s style has evolved over the years.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad