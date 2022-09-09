Kylie Jenner Brings Fiery Energy in 6-Inch Heels & Versace Mini Dress for ‘James Corden’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner made a bold style statement with sky-high vibrant heels while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” with her mother Kris Jenner yesterday.

Kylie sat down with Corden to chat about her recent knee injury, the new Kylie Cosmetics x Kris capsule collection, and her 7-month-old son’s name, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name. His name is still Wolf. His passport is Wolf. But that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting. We’re just not ready to share yet.” Kylie told Corden.

Kylie appeared on the late-night talk show in a full Versace ensemble. The billionaire beauty mogul wore a Versace Layered Bustier Minidress. The silhouette includes long sleeves, a layered tonal bustier at the waist, and goldtone button closures.

The 25-year-old businesswoman and entrepreneur styled her hair in an updo and let two strands frame her face. For makeup, Kylie went with a soft smokey eye and neutral matte pout. To let her outfit do all of the talking, she opted for minimal accessories and only added large pearl drop earrings and several midi rings.

Kris Jenner answers questions on a lie detector while appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on September 8, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on September 8, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

When it came down to the shoes, “The Kardashians” star completed her look with Versace’s Leather Platform Strappy Pumps. Retailing for $1,825, the towering statement style are anchored by a double platform and also includes a pointy toe, three buckled straps and had a 6-inch curved block heel.

Versace Leather Platform Strappy Pumps. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Jenner tends to stick to trendy heels and cool sneakers. The reality superstar has been seen in styles ranging from square toe to PVC material to strappy stilettos from brands like Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino. Her kicks tend to be from Nike and Air Jordan, but she used to don styles from Adidas and Puma a few years back when she served as brand ambassador for the athletic companies.

