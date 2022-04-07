Kylie Jenner Pops in Baby Blue Cutout Pumps With Leather Pants at LA Clippers Game With Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner supported her sister in style.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder hit the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns basketball game on Wednesday night in LA. She was spotted heading out of the arena, arm-in-arm with her sister, Kendall. The two cheered on Kendall’s boyfriend, the Suns’ player Devin Booker. Kylie bundled up in a beige trench coat for the outing, paired with a black top as well as black leather pants. She accessorized with black bag over her shoulder and added earrings, rings and a black face mask.

Kylie and Kendall leaving the Suns vs. Clippers game on April 6. CREDIT: Damian Avitia /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Kylie added a pop of color with her shoes. She wore a pair of baby blue pointed-toe heels featureing a leather upper material as well as a cutout design.

A closer look at Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Damian Avitia /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Kendall wore a warmer look. She paired a white tank top with a busy printed orange mini skirt with a slight slit. She added an orange bag and a gray face mask to the look, and finished it off with knee-high pointed-toe boots.

Kylie and Kendall leaving the Suns vs. Clippers game on April 6. CREDIT: Damian Avitia /London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Kylie herself has a relationship with the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the media personality held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

