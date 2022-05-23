Kylie Jenner Brings Romance in Floral Bodycon Dress & Strappy Heels to Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner looked elegant and romantic at her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s destination wedding over the weekend.

The beauty mogul attended Kourtney’s Italian nuptials to Travis Barker on Saturday. Like everyone else who attended, including the bride and groom, Jenner wore Dolce & Gabbana to the ceremony. She donned a stunning silver bodycon dress covered in colorful florals. The midi dress featured black straps as well as paneling in the bodice. Jenner added large floral drop earrings to add to the romantic, summery look.

Jenner added a pair of black strappy sandals to her ceremony outfit. Her heels included a crisscross strap across the toes as well as a strap wrapping around the ankle for support, plus a thin heel that added around 4 inches Jenner’s height.

The social media influencer has been styling a few head-turning looks since arriving in Italy for the festivities — all from D&G. She wore a black mini dress paired with leather knee-high boots with white stripes. She also wore a nude dress with red roses smattered across the fabric and spaghetti straps. She paired the midi dress with flat clear strappy sandals.

When it comes to her footwear style, Jenner tends to stick to trendy heels and cool sneakers. She’s been seen in styles ranging from square toe to PVC material to strappy stilettos from brands like Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino. Her kicks tend to be from Nike and Air Jordan, but she used to don styles from Adidas and Puma a few years back when she served as brand ambassador for the athletic companies.

