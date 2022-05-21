Kylie Jenner Wears Comfy Flats & Floral Bodycon Dress With Daughter Stormi in Italy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster were spotted in Italy ahead of sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding today.

Kylie Jenners, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kris Jenner on Dolce and Gabbana’s yacht. CREDIT: Mega

Jenner and her young daughter Stormi Webster took a walk around the fishing village of Portofino, Italy. The social media star and her family arrived in the port to celebrate her older sister Kourtney Kardashian tie the knot for the second time with her fiancé Travis Barker. Practically the whole Kardashian Jenner family trekked to Italy for the special day, piling onto a yacht to celebrate the big moment, including Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and more. While the couple was legally married last month in Santa Barbara Calif., the pair plan to have a more intimate ceremony in a rented-out castle to exchange their vows. The day prior, the whole family went out for a celebration dinner.

Today, Jenner walked hand in hand with her daughter to boad the yacht, both parties wearing summery dresses on their walk. The makeup mogul wore a body-con tan strappy dress with red roses smattered across the fabric. The dress has a square neckline and thin spaghetti straps holding it up. Jenner threw on white cat-eye sunnies and a pair of large pearl earrings, going for a laid-back look. Jenner clutched a square wicker bag with white paneling and gold hardware to complete the look. The star opted for barely-there sleek sandals with clear straps, shedding her usual sandal heels.

Webster held her mother’s hand wearing a white summery maxi dress with ruffles. The four-year-old wore white sneakers with the dress so she could play and move freely like any other toddler would. Jenner and her daughter both wore extremely summery outfits but in two very different ways. The mother-daughter duo looks absolutely adorable together, spending the summer day walking hand in hand near the Italian coastline.

