Kylie Jenner Puts Edgy Spin on Canadian Tuxedo In Pointy Pumps With Daughter Stormi Webster in London

Kylie Jenner has traded Los Angeles for London, but her signature style has stayed the same. The makeup mogul has been making her way around the capital with her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster.

On Friday, the reality superstar and fashion influencer arrived at a studio in London with Stormi Webster. The duo served up some up some serious street style for the mother-daughter outing. Jenner put her own edgy twist on a Canadian tuxedo. Her ensemble consisted of a baggy light-wash denim jacket that had billowy sleeves and distressed details on the hem. She teamed the staple outerwear with a basic white T-shirt and loose-fitting jeans that matched her top perfectly.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster arrive at a studio in London on August 5, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster spotted out in London on August 5, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

The “Keep Up With the Kardashians” star let her long lustrous brunette tresses cascade down her back and she accessorized with sleek black shades and gold cuff earrings. Jenner opted for soft glam with her signature neutral matte pout. Completing her look was a pair of sharp pointy shoes. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and featured an elongated pointed-toe.

Webster looked cool and cozy to hit the pavement with her mother. The 4-year-old matched Jenner’s fly style in a multi-colored floral print top and a light gray skirt, which gathered on the sides and featured a slightly curved hemline. Webster wore her curly hair in a high ponytail and carried her must-haves in a Christian Dior handbag. Sticking to her vibrant style, she tied her look together with chunky yellow sneakers.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster at Nobu Portman Square in London, England on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Jenner’s latest look is a departure from the glamorous outfit she wore while out with her longtime partner Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster. On Thursday, the trio was spotted leaving Nobu in color-coordinated dinner outfits.

Jenner put a trendy twist on a classic LBD for the family affair. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a black velvet mini dress that had a plunging sweetheart neckline and subtle ruched detailing on the sides of the bodice. She served a monochromatic moment by accessorizing with a fuzzy Vivienne Westwood handbag, which matched her fuzzy black mules.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their daughter daughter Stormi Webster at Nobu Portman Square in London, England on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Scott sported a leather jacket with a graphic T-shirt and acid wash distressed jeans. The “Sicko Mode” rapper added a large blinged out diamond chain and slipped into a pair of Air Jordan 1 sneakers. Webster looked adorable in a black tank top, leather trousers and black shoes.

