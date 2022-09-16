Kylie Jenner Covers CR Fashion Book In Custom Lip Kit Top, Low-Rise Leather Skirt & Slingback Heels

Kylie Jenner just proved that there’s more than one way to wear lipstick. The billionaire beauty entrepreneur graced the cover of CR Fashion Book in a look that could not be more fitting. Jenner’s CR Fashion Book cover story relives and celebrates her best beauty moments over the last decade.

The youngest child of the Kardashian-Jenner family was photographed for the magazine’s “Issue 21” wearing a Lauren DeWitt top that was made of her very own Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks. The custom piece featured an array of lip shades and was held together with a silver metal halter chain. She completed the look with a leather skirt from DSquared2, Messika and Givenchy earrings and styled her hair in a chic updo.

Kylie Jenner covers CR Fashion Book “Issue 21.”

In another shot, the reality superstar serves major grunge glam vibes in a brown leather jacket that was decorated with striking sequin details near the sleeves. She kept the outerwear draped on her shoulders to show off the sheer black top that she was wearing underneath. Jenner completed the look with chunky studded combat boots.

Kylie Jenner stars in CR Fashion Book “Issue 21.”

The other images from Jenner’s shot are equally inventive as she channeled a mermaid while posing in a Marc Jacobs jacket, top and dramatic floor-length skirt. Each piece was screen-printed with iconic images of the makeup mogul. She parted her hair on the side and styled it in long lustrous waves.

Kylie Jenner stars in CR Fashion Book “Issue 21.”

Lastly, the media personality lays on a transparent floor in a scintillating dress. The see-through garment had white lace detailing on the bodice and a red lace hem. Jenner tied the outfit together with a pair of nude slingback heels. The shoe style had an elongated pointed-toe and a curved wedge heel.

Kylie Jenner cover CR Fashion Book “Issue 21.”

In the accompanying interview, Jenner speaks about her booming business, sharing her legacy with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and what her fans can expect from season 2 of Hulu’s, “The Kardashians.”

“It definitely shows an exciting time in my life—the second season focuses on me getting back to my life and work after having a baby. I’m excited to share that journey with viewers,” Jenner explained.

