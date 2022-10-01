Kylie Jenner Slips On Boots With Thong Toes & Bodycon Dress During Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner was spotted on the streets of Paris today dressed in a dramatic beige dress and standout footwear, taking a break from all things Fashion Week, if only just for a little while.

Kylie Jenner dressed in a beige dressed and blue boots steps out for lunch in Paris. 01 Oct 2022. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

The “Kardashians” star was clad in a maxi gown in a neutral shade that fell off the shoulders and wrapped around the neck. The long-sleeve garment was made of a thin and pliable material that stretched and ruched as Jenner moved.

The midsection of the dress was scrunched and gathered in a manner that created an interesting silhouette that set apart the top half from the bottom. Getting shady, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul donned large black sunglasses.

A favorite of the Jenner and Kardashian family, bodycon dresses are form-fitting garments that emphasize the curves of a wearer, creating a silhouette that highlights the physique. They are often mini to mid-length, but can feature high or low necklines and sleeves of all types.

Breaking up the beige, Jenner stepped into matt bright blue boots with open thong sandal toes and chunky block heels. The footwear traveled up and under the hem of the dress, alluding to a lengthy style, while the hue of the shoes provide a welcomed colorful contrast.

The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of different styles like pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies widely, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

