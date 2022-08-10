Kylie Jenner Goes Barbiecore-Pink for 25th Birthday Party in Bodycon Dress & Breathable Slides

When it comes to a Kardashian/Jenner birthday, there is no holding back and this year is no different.

Ahead of Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday, she spent the weekend with her close friends and family, the group looked stylish as ever. In a video montage posted to Instagram today, Jenner can be seen surrounded by her loved ones.

The video begins with a mirror selfie of the birthday girl wearing a sleek pink bodycon mini dress. The dress incorporated a stretchy material, thin spaghetti halter straps as well as an oval shaped cutout. The media personality matched her footwear with the pink hue of her dress making for a polished monochromatic look.

The rubber slide on footwear featured a shiny chrome finish as well as a square toe, breathable holes on the shoes’ upper and ridges across the top.

The video also features Kylie’s sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian both dressed in casual outfits. Kendall is filmed wearing a full gray athleisure set with a cropped shirt and matching pants while Kim is seen wearing a white sports bra.

When it comes to Jenner’s style, her looks tend to be relatively versatile. Her aesthetic ranges from sporty to sleek and eclectic.

When she hits the red carpet, the entrepreneur favors pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster leave their hotel in London on August 7, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Last week, Jenner was spotted in New York in a trendy grunge look. The “Kardashians” star stepped out in an all-black outfit, which included a skim-fitting charcoal black T-shirt with padded shoulders and leather trousers with distressed hems and a glossy overlay.

