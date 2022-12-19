Kylie Jenner Unexpectedly Pairs Vinyl Bikini With Shearling Ankle Boots in Aspen

Kylie Jenner styled a bikini set with sunglasses for a cold night in Aspen, Colo.

The reality superstar and beauty mogul proved that fashion has no limits while vacationing with her family. In a series of photos uploaded by Good American on Instagram, Jenner models a black vinyl bikini from her sister Khloe Kardashian’s Good American clothing brand. The coordinating two-piece set includes the brand’s Tiny Ties Vinyl Bikini Top and matching Tiny Ties Vinyl Bikini Bottom.

The billionaire beauty mogul accessorized with black rectangle sunglasses, small thick hoop earrings and a large diamond ring. For glam, Jenner went with soft makeup and her signature neutral pout. She clipped her hair up in the back and left some of her bangs out on the side.

To keep cozy in the chilly temperatures, Jenner added a plush white robe and slipped into Loewe’s shearling ankle boots. Loewe focuses on organic tactility to create this shearling style.

The textured ankle boots appear with fluffy uppers and exaggerated rubber soles that create a towering profile. The silhouette also includes a lightweight wavy tonal outsole.

Loewe’s shearling ankle boots CREDIT: Loewe

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

Kylie Jenner strolls with Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For footwear, the Kylie Baby founder tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation includes Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, she regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

PHOTOS: Discover Kylie Jenner’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.