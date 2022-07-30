Kylie Jenner Lounges in Maxi Slip Dress and Minimal Accessories

Kylie Jenner snapped a simple selfie while perched on her bed.

A purple light was projected on the scene, giving the photos a dreamy appearance. Jenner called back a popular meme in the caption, writing, “Rise and shine” in references to a viral clip of her daughter Stormi.

While lounging, Jenner wore a slip dress with a satin finish that glistened under the lighting. The dress had thin spaghetti straps that fell loosely off of Jenner’s shoulders from time to time and a scoop neckline.

Jenner wore her hair down, while her makeup was smokey and dramatic, topped off with a overlined rosy lip. The makeup and skincare brand owner wore minimal to no accessories, stripping herself of any fancy frills and jewelry in favor of comfort.

While Jenner’s shoes weren’t captured in the photoshoot, the star has a few repeated favorites. style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands.

Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka One One, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.