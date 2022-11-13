Kylie Jenner Exudes Elegance in Satin Black Dress and Wide-Soled Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala

Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kylie Jenner looked graceful as she attended the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The star studded event was hosted by Paul Mitchell.

The “Kardashians” star wore a custom Loewe gown for the event. The satin black gown featured a pleated halter neck top with tied bows laying delicately on her arms and cascading down into her train. The bottom of her gown was decorated with a fitted mini skirt that laid on top of her floor length pleated black sheer skirt with a high slit. The custom gown also featured an open back design with a satin bow laying on the back of her neckline.

Jenner accessorized with a set of sparkling silver toned rings and oversized diamond studs.

For her footwear, the reality TV star completed the look with black leather sandals. The open toe heels featured a black toe and ankle strap that featured the same textured look as the wide sole of the shoe. The back of the sandals was covered by the cascading train but they seemed to be finished by a stiletto heel.

Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Jenner kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bun with her minimal makeup featuring a light brown eye look and a glossy dark nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by makeup artist Ariel Tejada and hair stylist Jesus Guerrero. If the beauty duo isn’t working together on a stunning look for the Kylie Cosmetics owner, their work can be seen on Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Alexa Demie.