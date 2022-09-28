Kylie Jenner Elevates Dramatic Cape Gown With Futuristic Sunglasses & Strappy Sandals For Acne Studios’ Paris Fashion Week Show

Kylie Jenner was a vision in white while attending the Acne Studios womenswear spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

Taking a futuristic approach to glamour, the billionaire beauty mogul arrived in a white gown from the luxury label’s new collection. The show-stopping piece included dramatic cape-style sleeves, a fitted bodice and ruched details throughout. The garment also had a high neckline and subtle train that delicately swept the floor as she walked.

Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

To take things up a notch, “The Kardashians” star accessorized with oversized white futuristic shades and silver hoop earrings that were decorated with sharp white spikes. Jenner slicked her hair back into a low bun and rounded out the look with her signature matte pink pout.

Kylie Jenner arrives at the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Completing Jenner’s look was a pair of neutral sandals. The silhouette peaked out slightly under her dress and appeared to have a pointy outsole and thick strap across the toe.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

