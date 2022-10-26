Kyle Richards Embraces the Braless Trend in Blazer & Sky-High Platforms for Dinner with Dorit Kemsley

The final episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 will air tonight on Bravo, but Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley had their own private reunion at Craig’s in West Hollywood yesterday night.

Richards suited up in a plunging black blazer that featured satin buttons and lining. Kathy Hilton’s sister embraced the braless trend, following the fashion steps of Heidi Klum and Lori Harvey, who both revived the trend last month during New York Fashion Week. Richards paired the blazer with matching tailored pants.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kylie Richards was seen leaving dinner at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on Oct 26, 2022. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA As for accessories, Richards opted for sparkling silver-toned hoops with diamonds lining the edges. She added a pendant necklace and a black crocodile leather mini-handbag.

The television personality kept the look monochrome with patent leather heels. Her closed-toe pumps featured a sky-high platform. The glossy shoes were covered by the straight pant leg but it seems to be a block heel. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kylie Richards was seen leaving dinner at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2022. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA Richard’s dark brown hair was styled into loose curls with her minimal makeup featuring a soft brown eye look and a glossy nude lip. The “Watcher in the Woods” actress always works with hairstylist Prince Angel and makeup artist Pamela Brogardi. The duo also works with stars like Denise Richards, Nicky Hilton, and Tana Mongeau.

Kemsley also suited up in an embroidered blazer with a matching skirt. She paired the look with black knee-high patent leather pointed-toe boots. She accessorized with diamond studs and a black crossbody bag with a chain sleeve.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley at Craig’s for Dinner on October, 25 2022. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Richards is known for her over-the-top glamorous style. The television personality likes to slip on embellished pumps or vibrant sandals for a red carpet event. Her shoe closet is filled with heels from designer labels like Mach & Mach, Amina Muaddi, and Prada. When she’s having a casual day off camera, Richards usually goes for a pair of chunky sneakers or chic boots from Alexander McQueen and Louis Vuitton. She has also been seen working out wearing affordable shoes from Nike and Asics.

