Kristin Davis Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Sparkling Cape Dress & Open-Toe Sandals at New York Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala

Kristin Davis attended the New York City Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Wednesday evening.

The “And Just Like That” star served old Hollywood glamour by wearing a sparkly metallic gown that had a long matching cape that swept the ground. The golden sequin stitched gown is by Monique Lhuillier. Davis accessorized with a sparkly bedazzled evening clutch along with a diamond necklace, diamond drop earrings, and a tennis bracelet.

Kristin Davis attends the New York City Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on September 28, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

To elevate her look, Davis slipped on a pair of platform open-toe sandals with strap detailing, matching her shiny dress.

She styled her hair down with volume and a slight curl while her makeup had what appeared to be a dark brown eyeliner and long lash with a neutral pink lipstick look.

New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala Arrivals at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA The “And Just Like That” star shared a picture of her outfit on Instagram. “To everyone involved in the New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, thank you for an epic and inspiring night. Dearest @sarahjessicaparker was honored for her extraordinary vision and commitment to the NYC Ballet. And every element was so special and deeply felt by all. Thank you my friends for getting together,” she captioned.

For the event, Davis was styled by Samantha McMillen, her jewelry was designed by contemporary and vintage designer Fred Leighton, she wore Sarah Flint shoes, and her hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist, Rebekah Forecast. Sarah Jessica Parker was honored at the 10th Annual Gala.

