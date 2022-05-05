Kristin Cavallari Does Office Day in Aldo’s Croc Sandals, Mini Skirt & Ripped Sleeves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari managed to put together the perfect spring office outfit today.

The television personality posted a photo on her Instagram story that showed off many shades of neutrals. In the photo, she wore a plain white T-shirt with cutoff sleeves and a crew neck from Frame. She tucked the top into a beige Amanda Uprichard mini skirt that featured a slight slit on one side. She added a chic twist to the ensemble with her accessories. She layered a sleek brown leather belt on top of her skirt which was tied together at the front.

Kristin Cavallari wearing a sleek skirt and t-shirt combo with Aldo open-toe sandals. CREDIT: Instagram

When it came to her jewelry, the 35-year-old went for gold from her personal brand Uncommon James. She wore a thick chain bracelet and a watch. She also sported a dainty gold chain around her neck with a tiny pendant at the center. Cavallari founded Uncommon James in 2017. The brand offers affordable jewelry.

Cavallari also carried a white quilted Chanel bag which she held by its top handle. The iconic Chanel silhouette also featured the classic long leather and chain strap.

For footwear, the “Laguna Beach” star slipped into a pair of open-toe leather sandals. The Aldo Castagna sandals featured a square toe and a crocodile print upper as well as a thin 3-inch heel. The shoes can be found for $111 on Yoox.com.

Aldo Castagna for Shabby Chic, $111 CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox

The star took the photo in front of her shoe shelves. Her impressive collection included sneakers such as platform Converse, Nike Air Forces and Golden Goose as well as leopard print boots and suede knee-high boots.

