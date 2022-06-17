Kristen Cavallari Upgrades Fitted Neon Yellow Mini Dress With Chocolate Strappy Heels to Host on E!

It’s impossible to talk about Kristin Cavallari’s style without mentioning her affinity for fitted mini-dresses. While you may only wear tight mid-thigh-grazing dresses when you are feeling particularly passionate, Cavallari is consistently making a case for mini dresses as daywear. Her latest outfit as part of that crusade debuted when the star recently played guest host on the “Daily Pop,” which is E!’s daily paneled entertainment talk show of “hot takes and juicy gossip.”

Now, while the takes may be hot, Cavallari’s neon mini dress is straight fire.

Kristin Cavallari takes a mirror selfie in an Instagram Stories photo from June 15. CREDIT: Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

To host the entertainment show on June 15, the 35-year-old television personality and Uncommon James founder wore a highlighter-yellow Solace London mini dress with a square neckline and cap sleeves. For footwear, Cavallari wore open-toed chocolate brown strappy heels with an ankle-wrapping tie and a pointed toe. Though the combination may seem unexpected, the end result actually worked.

The star accessorized the look with gold chain necklaces, small gold hoops, and a collection of delicate gold rings from her Uncommon James brand. Cavallari wore her shoulder-skimming blond locks in her signature wavy style, finishing off the look with natural, glowy makeup.

Cavallari — who began her career starring in reality TV shows like “Laguna Beach,” “The Hills,” and “Very Cavallari” — has evolved into a trend-setting style star over the years, gravitating toward California-cozy looks, monochromatic styling, and simple dress silhouettes with eye-catching details. Before launching her Uncommon James brand in 2017, she launched a footwear collaboration with Chinese Laundry.

