Kristin Cavallari Models Her Easter ‘Sunday’s Best’ in Yellow Silk Cutout Dress & White Mules

Style lovers can always count on Kristin Cavallari to don effortlessly chic outfits no matter the occasion. The television personality, fashion entrepreneur and author is known for her classic California style that is perfectly modern without being deliriously trendy. So there’s little surprise that Cavallari hit it out of the park with a springy Easter look on Sunday.

For the holiday, the 35-year-old wore an effortless mid-length yellow silk dress by The SEI with a fitted bust and daringly thin straps. The springy dress featured an open back with side cutouts, adding interest to the otherwise standard silk dress silhouette. For shoes, Cavallari wore white open-toe mules by Dolce Vita with a high block heel and a wide PVC strap across the toes, which seems to be one of her favorite sandal silhouettes this season. The star accessorized with drop statement earrings from her Uncommon James jewelry brand and a delightfully bulky gold watch. On Instagram, Cavallari called the look her “Sunday best.”

The star is currently in the Bahamas on vacation with Justin Anderson and other friends, with Cavallari posting pictures on the beach in bikinis and body chains. Her Easter night, however, ended in an unexpected and unfortunate trip to the emergency room. Cavallari shared on her Instagram Story that one of her vacation pals accidentally stepped on a broken wine glass during their low-key Easter celebration, landing him with several stitches on the bottom of his foot. Cavallari posted a video of the two dancing to Madonna on the beach just hours after the hospital visit, so the incident doesn’t appear to be slowing the vacation down.

Cavallari—who began her career starring in reality TV shows like “Laguna Beach,” “The Hills,” and “Very Cavallari”—has evolved into a trend-setting style star over the years, gravitating toward California-cozy looks, monochromatic styling, and simple dress silhouettes with eye-catching details. Before launching Uncommon James, she was a footwear collaborat with Chinese Laundry.

