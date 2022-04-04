Kristin Cavallari Models New Uncommon James Collection In Western-Inspired Outfits & Cowgirl Boots

Kristin Cavallari is gearing up for the fall season. The “Laguna Beach” alum channeled her inner cowgirl at a fall campaign photoshoot for her accessories brand Uncommon James. Uncommon James is Cavallari’s collection of accessories for women on-the-go. Embodying her own sense of style, she designed jewelry that is feminine, classic and trendy with a pop of personality.

Behind the scene of Kristin Cavallari’s Uncommon James campaign shoot at Joshua Tree in Los Angeles, CA on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

The behind-the-scene photos show Cavallari posing with a few of her new pieces at Joshua Tree in Los Angeles on Sunday. She committed to a Western-Inspired aesthetic by styling three different outfits with cowgirl boots. One photo shows the fashion entrepreneur in a cropped printed vest, an orange bralette and yellow daisy duke shorts. The shorts were adorned with silver studs along the side and laced up to the top of the waistline. She completed her outfit with a brown Western belt and gold accessories.

Behind the scene of Kristin Cavallari at Uncommon James photoshoot in Los Angeles on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA As for footwear, Cavallari pulled it all together with knee-high Western boots. The brown silhouette had a sharp elongated pointed toe and a stacked block heel. The reality star proved that her boots could be versatile as she styled them with another show-stopping ensemble that included a multicolored cardigan with a plunging brown fringe top and light-wash denim shorts.

Lastly, her standout outfit came from a tan suede halter top that was outlined with a floral design. She teamed the short garment with cognac leather pants. The fringe hem on her pants allowed for a peek at her footwear choice, which were a pair of brown boots. The shoe style had a round dark brown toe and a short heel.

Kristin Cavallari at Uncommon James campaign photoshoot at Joshua Tree in Los Angeles, CA on April 3, 2022.<span style="font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> </span> CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Cavallari has a chic sartorial fashion sense. She has a knack for pairing basic essentials with statement pieces. As for footwear, the CEO likes to keep Western boots, mules and sleek sneakers in rotation. For red carpet events, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands like Gucci and Schutz.

