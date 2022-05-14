Kristin Cavallari Serves Up Country Girl Energy in Floral Mini Dress & Dolce Vita Cowboy Boots for ‘True Comfort’ Cookbook Photoshoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari gave her fans a view of her shoe closet ahead of a photoshoot for her new cookbook, “True Comfort.”

Cavallari went smart-casual in a Reformation baby blue floral dress with a squared neckline. The bodice has a lacy hem with a lettuce edge, giving the dress a princess-like vibe. The dress itself is smattered with a white floral print and stopped at the mid-thigh. The lacy detailing is a key element to what makes this look so good as the material is simple and airy, adding interest to any ensemble in the most simple of ways.

Cavallari bumped up the shine with a dainty gold bracelet, necklace, rings, and earrings all from her Uncommon James brand. The blue pops against the star’s skin, creating a lovely contrast.

Giving the former “The Hills” star’s look a sharp finish was a pair of Western boots. The tanned boots featured brown suede uppers, pointed toes and curved shafts, the style was instantly reminiscent of cowgirl and cowboy-esque pairs that have been trending in recent months.

However, giving the pair a contemporary spin was a calf-high silhouette — plus a set of 2-inch heels, making them ideal for easy movement (but maybe not horseback riding).

Western boots have expanded in popularity in recent months, due to a return to nostalgic style and their comfort factor. Silhouettes with pointed or steel-tipped toes, as well as the pair’s angular soles, embroidered uppers, and Cuban heels, have become especially popular — as seen in new styles from brands Anine Bing, Jeffrey Campbell and Isabel Marant. Aside from Cavallari, stars including Gwen Stefani, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jennifer Lopez have also worn DSquared2, Zara, and Ralph Lauren Western boots in recent weeks.

