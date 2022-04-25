×
Kristin Cavallari Feels the Heat in Thong Sandals, Crochet Crop Top & Short Shorts While Teasing Her Shoe Closet

By Amina Ayoud
Kristin Cavallari is ready for summer in her latest story posted to Instagram yesterday.

The television personality posed before a wall of various shoes wearing a beige crochet crop top with a halter neckline from Intermix. The top had a raised texture and seemingly lightweight, making it perfect for warm weather.

Kristin Cavallari street style thong sandals flip flops, shorts, hatler top, shoe closet
Kristin Cavallari wears Tkees thong sandals.
CREDIT: Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari slipped into distressed denim shorts with frayed edges and a comfy fit from Levi’s. The denim had a high waist and fit the star perfectly.

She accessorized with chunky gold jewelry by her Uncommon James brand and an Isabel Marant bag. The shoulder bag featured black tassel detailing and an adjustable strap.

The neutral tones throughout the outfit are enhanced with the subtle pop of shine thanks to the star’s gold jewelry.

tkees flip flops foundations beige
Tkees flip flops.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

As far as footwear goes, Cavallari went with a staple pair of white thong sandals from Tkees. The brand’s “Foundations” flip flops feature matte leather on a rubber sole and a piece of material between the first and second toes, which act as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. They retail for $55 on Net-a-porter.com.

Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. The style of shoe is a timeless one, perfect for any occasion but especially for days when your feet need to breathe. Flip flops come in various colors and styles.

See more of Cavallari’s style through the years.

Style these flip flops for your next summer outing.

flip flops
Womens Slim Flip Flops
CREDIT: Courtesy of Havaianas

To Buy: Havaianas Womens Slim Flip Flops, $26.

black flip flops
Flip Flop Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

To Buy: Gap Flip Flop Sandal, $48.

old navy, flip flops
Classic Flip-Flop
CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

To Buy: Old Navy Classic Flip-Flop, $4.

