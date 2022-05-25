Kristin Cavallari Gets Tattoos While Boosting Western Style in Twisty Crop Top With Gladiator Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari shared a lazy Saturday selfie on her Instagram story with a western vibe.

The TV personality posed before a giant mirror and her enviable shoe wall for a quick mid-day outfit of the day picture, writing, “yeehaw” as she worked her best western-wear for the occasion. Another snapshot shows the star sprawled out on a cream-colored couch with her arms tucked behind as she gets more tattoos.

Kristin Cavallari on her Instagram story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Cavallari slipped on a cropped top with a tie detail underneath the bodice. The crisscross pattern seems to be connected to some sort of button holding the twist in place.

The top is a deep olive green and features a plunging neckline and no sleeves. Cavallari paired the twisty top with classic jean shorts with distressing along the hem. The shorts are fitted and kept in place with a brown and gold belt with a massive, western-style buckle.

Related Jordyn Woods' Fierce Stiletto Denim Boots Take Her Oversized Shirt Dress to New Heights Kristin Cavallari Used Sinuous Big-Toe Sandals to Elevate a Crop Top & Ripped Skinny Jeans Kristin Cavallari Makes a Case for the Little Black Set With Strappy Sandals

Cavallari put on a dainty gold necklace by her Uncommon James brand and a tan cowboy hat for good measure.

Kristin Cavallari on her Instagram story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

On her feet, Cavallari mixed things up with tan gladiator sandals, mixing her western style with footwear inspired by its ancient Roman origins. The shoes are made up of straps going every which way, crossing over the top of Cavallari’s foot and up her ankles.

It’s an interesting combo. “The Hills” star usually wears any number of cowboy boots that she owns, pairing them with just about every outfit under the sun. The gladiator sandals, while different, add something special to this lazy day look.

Check out the gallery to see how celebrities style cowboy boots.

Put on a pair of western-inspired boots for a sleek finish.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden West White Leather Boots, $190.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Women’s Dagget Western Boots, $260.

CREDIT: Dolce Vita

To Buy: Dolce Vita Solei Stud Boots in Off White Leather, $295.